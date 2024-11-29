Sobhita Fills Void in Me: Naga Chaitanya on Wife-to-be!

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4th. The wedding ceremony will take place at Annapurna Studios, which is a venue that holds special value for the Akkineni family.

Naga Chaitanya recently expressed his excitement and nervousness about the upcoming wedding. According to him, he was excited to experience the rituals of the wedding and see their families unite.

The actor also shared his thoughts concerning Sobhita. According to him, he connects with her very deeply and she understands him perfectly. He expressed his enthusiasm about starting a new life with her as their upcoming journey together is "amazing".

Naga Chaitanya further confirmed that Sobhita will continue her career even after their marriage. The fans are loving the way the couple is balancing their personal and professional life.

The marriage ceremony will take place in front of the ANR statue at Annapurna Studios, so it will be a nostalgic and emotional event for the Akkineni family. Fans are excited about the impending marriage of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as only a few days are left for the marriage.

