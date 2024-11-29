29 November: 28 Movies Releasing on OTT This Friday!

This weekend has been an eclectic mix of new releases on various OTT platforms. There were no significant releases in theatres over the weekend, but many fresh movies and web series have started airing on streaming platforms. Here are the new 28 releases of November 28 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and other platforms.

On Amazon Prime Video:

Bloody Beggar - Tamil movie

Hard North - English series

Oshinoko - Japanese series

The Wild Robo - English film

The World According to Kalib - English film

Swing into Romance - English film

Heartbeats - Hindi show

The Letter Daters - English show

The Snow Sisters - Norwegian film

The Trunk - Korean show

Netflix :

A Royal Queens Christmas - English film

Bringing Christmas Home - English film

Christmas on Windmill Way - English film

Love Never Lies: South Africa - English show

Tap to Escape - Telugu film (already streaming)

Vikatakavi - Telugu series (already streaming)

Hotstar:

Brother - Tamil movie

Divorced Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega - Hindi series

Vikatakavi - Telugu series (already streaming)

Dop Girls - English series

Krishnamma Pranaya Sakhi - Kannada movie

Manorama Max

Her - Malayalam series

In the Name of the Father - English movie

Just One Small Favor - Spanish movie

Sony LIV:

Krishnamma Pranaya Sakhi - Kannada movie

Manorama Max Her - Malayalam series

With so many new releases on various OTT platforms, there's no shortage of entertainment options for viewers. Whether you're in the mood for a romantic comedy or an action-packed thriller, there's something for everyone.

