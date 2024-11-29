29 November: 28 Movies Releasing on OTT This Friday!
This weekend has been an eclectic mix of new releases on various OTT platforms. There were no significant releases in theatres over the weekend, but many fresh movies and web series have started airing on streaming platforms. Here are the new 28 releases of November 28 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and other platforms.
On Amazon Prime Video:
Bloody Beggar - Tamil movie
Hard North - English series
Oshinoko - Japanese series
The Wild Robo - English film
The World According to Kalib - English film
Swing into Romance - English film
Heartbeats - Hindi show
The Letter Daters - English show
The Snow Sisters - Norwegian film
The Trunk - Korean show
Netflix :
A Royal Queens Christmas - English film
Bringing Christmas Home - English film
Christmas on Windmill Way - English film
Love Never Lies: South Africa - English show
Tap to Escape - Telugu film (already streaming)
Vikatakavi - Telugu series (already streaming)
Hotstar:
Brother - Tamil movie
Divorced Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega - Hindi series
Dop Girls - English series
Krishnamma Pranaya Sakhi - Kannada movie
Manorama Max
Her - Malayalam series
In the Name of the Father - English movie
Just One Small Favor - Spanish movie
Sony LIV:
With so many new releases on various OTT platforms, there's no shortage of entertainment options for viewers. Whether you're in the mood for a romantic comedy or an action-packed thriller, there's something for everyone.
