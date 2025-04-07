James Pamment appointed Bangladesh fielding coach ahead of Zimbabwe Test series

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has roped in seasoned fielding coach James Pamment on a long-term deal that will run through to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 56-year-old will begin his stint with the Bangladesh national team ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe later this month.

Pamment, who brings with him years of high-level coaching experience, expressed his enthusiasm about the new challenge. "I am really excited about the opportunity to get involved with a very talented Bangladesh side. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the players and the backroom staff ahead of the Zimbabwe series," Payment was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Pamment takes over a role last held by assistant coach Nic Pothas, who was instrumental in improving Bangladesh's fielding standards before parting ways with the team earlier this year. The BCB has witnessed a revolving door of fielding coaches in recent times, including stints by Ryan Cook and Shane McDermott.

Pamment’s appointment, however, signals a move towards long-term consistency in this department — a key area Bangladesh have sought to improve as they prepare for a packed international calendar and major ICC events.

Pamment brings a strong resume to the table. He served as the Mumbai Indians' assistant coach in the Indian Premier League from 2018, specialising in fielding and running between the wickets. During his tenure, Mumbai remained one of the most agile and sharpest fielding units in the tournament.

Prior to his IPL stint, Pamment worked with New Zealand Cricket as a fielding coach and technical advisor to the national side, besides serving as a high-performance coach within the NZC setup. His deep understanding of fielding techniques and modern training methods has made him a respected figure in coaching circles.

Though born in England, Pamment played his first-class cricket in New Zealand, representing Auckland during his playing days. His diverse cricketing background, which spans multiple continents and elite-level experience, makes him well-suited to guide Bangladesh’s next generation of cricketers.

