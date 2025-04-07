IPL 2025: Shahbaz Ahmed backs ‘relaxed’ Pant to fire as LSG brace for KKR challenge

Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) Rishabh Pant may be enduring a nightmare run in IPL 2025 with the bat, but his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teammate Shahbaz Ahmed believes it’s only a matter of time before the “chilled and relaxed” skipper delivers when it matters most. Despite becoming the most expensive player in IPL history at ₹27 crore, Pant has managed just 19 runs across four innings this season — a dismal average of 4.75 and a strike-rate under 60.

“There is no change in his mood. As always, he is chilled and relaxed,” Shahbaz said on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). “He is working very hard and we believe that when crunch time comes, Rishabh Pant will score runs and win matches for us," said Ahmed in a press conference.

All eyes will also be on the Eden Gardens surface, which has drawn criticism for not aiding spin in KKR’s tournament opener. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Chandrakant Pandit had expressed disappointment earlier, but Shahbaz, who hails from Bengal, believes there will be something in it for slow bowlers.

“This wicket looks slower. I don’t think it will turn much, but the ball may stop a bit. It will be good for bowlers, especially spinners,” he said. “Compared to Lucknow, it's a small ground here, so there are runs on offer too.”

He further noted that the pitch preparation has likely been done keeping KKR’s spin-heavy unit in mind — especially Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. “For the last 2-3 years, this type of track has been made here because Narine and Varun are their key bowlers,” Shahbaz pointed out.

LSG’s campaign so far has been plagued by injury setbacks, especially in the fast bowling department. However, Shahbaz had some encouraging news on that front.

“There was concern when four of our bowlers were unavailable. But the new bowlers like Prince Yadav and the experienced Shardul Thakur have stepped up. Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are fully fit now, and Mayank Yadav is on the road to recovery. Hopefully, he will be available soon,” he informed.

Mayank’s pace and aggression had caught the eye earlier in the tournament before injury struck, and his return could provide a much-needed boost to LSG’s attack.

Rising LSG pacer Digvijay Rathi has quickly gained attention this season, not only for his match-winning spell of 1/21 against Mumbai Indians but also for his flamboyant celebrations. However, his viral ‘notebook signing’ act has drawn the ire of match officials, adding to his disciplinary woes.

Already fined twice — once for an incident involving PBKS batter Priyansh Arya and again after the MI game — Rathi now has three demerit points and stands just one away from a match suspension.

“Priyansh Arya is a very good friend of his. On TV, it might look different, but it was done in a friendly way,” Shahbaz clarified. “I hope he doesn’t repeat it. But it’s his first season — these things happen.”

