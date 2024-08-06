Shine Tom Chacko breaks his engagement, calls himself 'single again'

Shine Tom Chacko is single again. The actor of Dasara fame got engaged to a model named Thanuja in January this year. In his latest interview, Chacko said that he is single again. He confirmed that he won't be marrying Thanuja.

Following the reveal, Thanuja has said that she has nothing much to say about the topic. "He is enjoying his vibe and I am living my life, minding my own business. Some things cannot be discussed openly. I expected a lot, but they are not letting me do anything. I have no interest in washing my dirty linen in public," he has been quoted as saying.

Chacko is busy with a few Telugu movies, including Jr NTR's Devara. He has also revealed that he is suffering from ADHD, which stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.