Netizens royally troll Devara’s Chuttamalle Song

Jr NTR’s upcoming movie Devara has become the talk of the town. On August 5th, the makers dropped a song titled Chuttamalle from the movie. The song received mixed reviews from all quarters.

Netizens have been praising Janhvi Kapoor for her performance. Some trolling by Netizens has been directed at composer Anirudh. The music director has been accused of copying the tune from a Sri Lankan song named Manike Mage Hithe, originally performed by Yahani. Critics also say that it is a weak work by Anirudh unlike his other songs.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. The film will be released in multiple languages. It’s the Telugu debut movie of Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set for grand theatrical release on September 27, 2024.