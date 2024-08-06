Three Heroines In Balakrishna’s Movie!

Nandamuri Balakrishna joined hands with director Bobby Kolli for a movie, whose regular shooting is currently going on at a rapid pace. Currently, the shoot is underway in Hyderabad.

It is learned that three heroines will be seen opposite Balayya in the untitled mass action entertainer. Urvashi Rautela is one of them. Pragya Jaiswal of Om Namo Venkatesaya and Kanche fame is another heroine. Shraddha Srinath will also be seen playing a lead role in the film. They have started shooting for their respective portions in the film.

The movie is being produced by Sithara Entertainments. SS Thaman is composing the music.