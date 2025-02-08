Akhanda 2: Aadhi Pinisetty to Fight with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna reunites with the blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for their highly anticipated fourth collaboration, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. This sequel to the hit film Akhanda promises to elevate the action and drama, blending intense sequences with spiritual undertones. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious 14 Reels Plus Banner, the film is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

The highly talented young actor Aadhi Pinisetty comes on board to play a powerful and intense character in the film, marking an exciting chapter in his career. This is his second collaboration with director Boyapati Sreenu, who previously showcased Aadhi in a compelling role in Sarrainodu.

Boyapati, renowned for giving great importance to antagonists, has designed Aadhi’s character in a first-of-its-kind way with incredible ferocity, ensuring it stands out as one of the most impactful roles of his career. Aadhi sports a new look for the movie. Fans can look forward to an epic face-off between Aadhi Pinisetty and Balakrishna, which promises to be a thrilling spectacle filled with intense action and gripping moments.

Currently, the movie is being shot on a grand, specially constructed set erected by art director AS Prakash and his team at Annapurna 7 Acres, where a breathtaking action sequence is shot. The sequence is being meticulously supervised by the renowned Ram-Lakshman. Both Balakrishna and Aadhi Pinisetty are involved in this action-packed shoot, with their performances sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. This sequence, in particular, is set to be one of the film's major highlights.

Balakrishna's character is also crafted in a highly dynamic way. Samyuktha takes on the female lead role in the highly anticipated sequel, which is being made on a larger scale with a significantly bigger budget. The film boasts a talented team of experienced technicians, including music composer S Thaman, cinematographer C Ramprasad, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash.

Akhanda 2 is set for a Pan India release, marking a significant milestone for both Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu as it expands their reach across the country. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2025, in time for the Dussehra festival.