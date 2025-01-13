Watch Ram Charan open up like never before on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 – premiering on January 17

The much-awaited next episode of Unstoppable with NBK season 4 featuring global star Ram Charan will premiere on Aha OTT on January 17, 2025. The promo, released on Monday, has already set the stage for what promises to be a candid and entertaining conversation.

In this exclusive episode, Balakrishna digs deep into Ram Charan’s personal life, touching on topics like nepotism, family bonds, and the challenges behind his stardom. A heartwarming surprise arrives when Charan’s sister, Srija, sends in a touching letter, asking him to fulfill a special wish this year.

Balakrishna takes the opportunity to ask Charan about his love story with Upasana and life after marriage. The conversation takes a fun turn when Balakrishna spins a humorous tale about Prabhas’ marriage, leaving everyone in laughter.

But the fun doesn’t end there – Charan’s best buddies, actor Sharwanand and Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, take the hot seat, facing Balakrishna’s witty and unpredictable questions.

It’s an episode full of surprises, laughter, and raw moments – a must-watch for every fan. Don’t miss the full, unfiltered conversation in Unstoppable with NBK season 2, streaming exclusively on aha OTT on January 17, 2025.