Makar Sankranti 2025: Healthy Ladoo Recipes for January 14

Winter solstice or Uttarayan is the change in position when the sun enters Makara rashi, that is, the zodiac sign Capricorn. It is known as Lohri in the north, Pongal in the south, and Makar Sankranti in the west. Such a celebration normally takes place on the 14th of January. The rituals are about offering red flowers and rice to the Sun.

Old Classic Ladoo Recipes for Makar Sankranti

Ladoos associated with Makar Sankranti are myriad and full of age-old delight. Here's a list of some old, tasty, and nutritious ladoo recipes:

1. Sesame Ladoo

The main offering during Sankranti is sesame or til ladoo. Black or white sesame, both are healthy seeds. Til is a rich source of proteins and calcium. The former is key to bone, tissue and muscle health while the latter upholds the functions of hormones, nerves, and blood vessels.

2. Puffed Rice Ladoo

Also known as murmura, it prevents colon cancer. With high levels of potassium, is a no fat, with excellent source of energy. It enables metabolism and helps keep up electrolyte stability in the body .

3. Peanut Ladoo

Peanuts are rich in folic acid, protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, besides being a rich source of fibre as well. Add chia seeds to the ladoo and you can be assured of indulging in energy protein balls.

4. Flattened Rice Ladoo

Also known as poha, flattened rice ladoo can be indulged guilt-free due to its low-calorie property with healthy carbs. It is easy on the stomach with a reasonably good amount of dietary fibre.

5. Besan Ladoo

This item, which has gram flour as the main ingredient is enriched with complex carbohydrates, packed with vitamin, zinc, thiamine and vitamin B6. The folic acid that is present in it is important to produce iron in the body.

6. Coconut Ladoo

Loaded with potassium, electrolytes and lauric acid, can be considered for lowering cholesterol levels. Coconut fat belongs to the medium-chain triglycerides family known to help weight loss.

7. Dried Fruit Ladoo

Dry fruits are rich in phytochemicals that enhance antioxidant properties. This rich source of micronutrients is high in fiber, augments memory, strengthens bones.

8. Rava Ladoo

The soluble fiber in rava or suji does away with bad cholesterol. Lessens the risk of cardiovascular ailments. A source of quick energy, with vitamins and minerals.

9. Moong Dal Ladoo

Moong dal contains a lot of protein and fibers, which will be a fantastic option for those wishing to control weight. It's also rich in antioxidants and is anti-inflammatory.

10. Chana Dal Ladoo

Chana dal is rich in protein, fibre, and vitamins, making an excellent option for those who seek to control health. It's also rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory.

These ladoos are not only delicious but also nutritious, and that makes them perfect for Makar Sankranti. So, go ahead and indulge in these traditional ladoo recipes to make your Makar Sankranti celebrations even more special.

