Makar Sankranti Kite Flying Safety Tips: Avoid Accidents and Enjoy the Festival

Makar Sankranti, a festival full of fun and vibrancy, is about to knock on the doors on January 13. And so, it is the right time when we should be taking off with our coloured kites, and so safety must come first in every walk of life. Let's see in this article how one can be helped with the problems that can come while flying the kite.

What we can neglect in the thrill of flying kites is probably some of the risks involved. There are many problems that we could face in tangles of strings, injuries, or impact on the environment. Hence, being aware of these issues might help us take some precautions and ensure that everyone enjoys flying kites safely.

Managing Tangled Strings

One of the most frustrating experiences during kite flying is dealing with tangled strings. To avoid this, make sure to properly wind and manage your kite string. Using string reels can also help keep your lines organized, reducing the risk of tangles. Additionally, consider using a swivel to prevent the string from twisting and tangling.

Preventing Lost Kites

It is very disappointing to lose a kite due to a cut string. To avoid this, use stronger, well-secured strings and ensure that the knots are tight. Flying your kite at an appropriate height can also reduce the risk of it being easily cut. Consider using a kite with a sturdy frame and a durable sail to minimize the risk of damage.

Protecting Yourself and Others

The sharpness of some strings, especially the glass-coated manja, may cause cuts or injuries on hands and faces. Always put on gloves, long sleeves, and protective eyewear to prevent direct contact with the string. Make sure that your flying area is safe and free from obstructions. Fly your kite in an open space away from power lines, trees, and buildings.

Avoid Hazardous Situations

Kites are prone to entanglements in electrical wires, trees, or rooftops, which causes hazardous situations, including power outages. Avoid restricted areas; these involve spots close to power lines, electric lines, and other places of hazards. Before flying the kite, make sure it is an open space, and take spotters to help you navigate the kite.



Be Aware of Wind Conditions

Unpredictable wind makes flying kites a hit or miss. Avoid this by checking the weather forecast for the conditions in advance before flying. Always have different kites of suitable sizes for every speed of the wind, which will give a smooth experience. Consider flying your kite in the early morning or late afternoon when the wind is easier to fly.

Participants, however, tend to get distracted, especially the children, hence the chances of accidents. Always ensure safe, controlled areas with less possibility of people crossing busy roads, buildings or terraces. Focused attention will ensure a safe experience for all. Even have a dedicated kite flying area and watch over the kids at all times.

Addressing the Environmental Concerns

Environmental hazard: The usage of chemical-coated or non-biodegradable strings is of great environmental threat, especially for birds. Thus, use kite strings that are eco-friendly, and ask people to do so. Dispose of broken kites and strings properly at all times. Use biodegradable kite frames and sails and reduce waste materials.

Creating a Positive Environment

In such competitions, conflicts are likely to arise among kite flyers. So, to encourage a good ambience, people must be told to participate with good spirits and show respect towards others so that the festival may remain enjoyable for all. Provide a pre-flight briefing before letting people fly their kites; this will ensure safety and proper sportsmanship in the competition.

