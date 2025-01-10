Sankranti 2025: Kites and Importance for Pongal

As the sun rises on the day of Makar Sankranti, the skies across India come alive with a kaleidoscope of colours, as people of all ages gather to fly kites. This ancient tradition, which dates back centuries, is an integral part of the Makar Sankranti celebrations and is a symbol of joy, celebration, and the triumph of good over evil.

The Significance of Kites on Makar Sankranti

According to legend, flying kites on Makar Sankranti is a way of thanking the gods for their grace and the arrival of the warm rays of the sun. It is further believed that flying kites helps to eradicate skin infections and illnesses associated with the winter season. As the kites fly high in the sky, they are believed to carry the people's prayers and wishes to the gods, which brings them good fortune and prosperity.

The Art of Kite-Making

India respects the art of kite-making to the extent that it takes a whole day and many hours to develop intricate designs and patterns on kites. Kites can be made of various materials like silk, paper, and plastic and are beautifully strung and threaded with different colours. These kites, with great pride, are taken as family heirlooms for generations.

The Thrill of Kite-Flying

As the kites take to the air, the excitement of kite-flying is very evident. People of all ages throng rooftops, parks, and open spaces to fly their kites, and the air is filled with laughter and excitement. The kites dance and swirl in the wind, their colours shimmering in the sunlight, as the kite flyers expertly manoeuvre them to avoid collisions and entanglements.

The kites of Makar Sankranti symbolize all that is so joyful, the celebration, and the triumph of good over evil. At the time the kites glide high up into the sky before our eyes, we remember a thing of elegance and wonder which is the hallmark of this great ancient tradition. Whether you have been flying a kite for most of your life or you just started with an ancient art such as kite flying, surely the kites of Makar Sankranti will delight your face with a smile.

Also read: Top Movies to Watch This Long Weekend, January 11 - 14!