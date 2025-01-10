Top Movies to Watch This Long Weekend, January 11 - 14!

The movie Game Changer, with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, has hit theatres today, January 10, and people are looking forward to seeing the magic unfold on the screen. A political action movie in Telugu, this movie is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where the character of Ram Charan, as an IAS officer, takes on corrupt politicians.

If you are looking for more action-packed movies to add to your watchlist this long weekend January 11 to January 14, we have got you covered. Here are the top 10 action films that are sure to keep you entertained:

1. Ghayal (1990)

No one can forget the stellar performance of Sunny Deol as Ajay Mehra, nor miss the thrusting action scenes. Ghayal is a must for any fan of Sunny Deol and Indian cinema. The film's storyline, in which a young man spearheads his quest to achieve justice, is engaging and thought-provoking.

2. Satya (1998)

One of the greatest film classics of the Indian film world will be back at the cinemas- Ram Gopal Varma's classic Satya is a must-see for Indians. The performance of J.D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, and Manoj Bajpayee is spectacularly good. Mumbai underworld in a stark, gritty tale.

3. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

This black comedy of Anurag Kashyap, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Huma Qureshi, is a classic that must not be missed. Any Indian film fan must see this movie as its plot spanning several decades keeps one engrossed and pondering.

4. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The first part of the YRF Spy Universe is an action movie with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as undercover agents. The film's action scenes are thrilling, and the chemistry between Salman and Katrina is undeniable. Salman Khan fans and action movie enthusiasts must watch Ek Tha Tiger.

5. Ghajini (2008)

Aamir Khan's performance as Sanjay Singhania is unforgettable, and the film's action scenes are gripping. Ghajini is a must-watch for Aamir Khan fans. The film's storyline, revolving around a young man's quest for revenge, is engaging and thought-provoking.

6. Jawan (2023)

The latest release by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is an action-thriller that stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. SRK's fans must not miss this movie. The film's action sequences are thrilling and the chemistry between SRK and Nayanthara is undeniable.

7. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Allu Arjun's performance as Pushpa Raj is unforgettable, and the film's action scenes are thrilling. The chemistry between Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is sizzling, making Pushpa: The Rise a must-watch. The film's storyline, which revolves around a young man's quest for power, is both engaging and thought-provoking.

8. KGF Series (2018)

Yash as Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky is a treat to the eyes, and the direction of Prashanth Neel brings high-octane action scenes on the screen. The KGF series is a must-watch for action movie lovers. The storyline of the film is engaging and thought-provoking, which revolves around the quest of a young man for power.

9. Singham (2011)

Rohit Shetty's cop universe is known for its high-octane action scenes, and Singham is no exception. The portrayal of Inspector Bajirao Singham by Ajay Devgn is a treat to watch, and dialogues from the film are also still very popular. All action movie lovers should watch this one.

10. Sholay (1975)

This is a cult classic that no Bollywood fan should miss. Sholay is an iconic film, full of action, with memorable characters and dialogues that will keep you hooked till the end. The story, in which two friends become entangled in a battle between good and evil, is not only interesting but also thought-provoking. So, here are these action-packed movies that are going to keep you entertained this weekend. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the ride!

Also read: Game Changer Twitter review: Not impressed!