Game Changer Twitter review: Not impressed!

Jan 10, 2025, 09:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

The much-awaited Telugu film "Game Changer," featuring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, has finally been released in theatres. This movie, which was in the making for three years, has received mixed responses from audiences.

While the film's first half is excellent, described by many as "awesome" and "adrenaline-pumping," many seem disappointed in this movie because it failed to live up to their expectations. Some people said that the comedy is excessive and inadequate.

Ram Charan's performance has been widely praised, with many calling him "fantastic" and "impressive". The film's music, composed by Thaman, has also received positive reviews, with the song "Ra Machcha Machcha" being particularly praised.

However, some have criticized the film's interval block as "below average" and "not up to the mark". Others find the film's second half much better and more engaging than the first.

Overall, "Game Changer" has received a mixed response from the audience. While some have appreciated the action sequences, music, and Ram Charan's performance, others have been disappointed with the film's comedy, interval block, and overall pacing.

It is too early to say how the movie will perform at the box office in the coming days. Will it be able to win over audiences and emerge as a blockbuster hit, or will it falter under the weight of expectations? Only time will tell.

Also read: Game Changer Review, Rating: Not a Game Changer!


Read More:

Tags: 
Game Changer Twitter Review
Game Changer Review
Game Changer rating
ram charan
kiara advani
Shankar
Advertisement
Back to Top