Game Changer Twitter review: Not impressed!

The much-awaited Telugu film "Game Changer," featuring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, has finally been released in theatres. This movie, which was in the making for three years, has received mixed responses from audiences.

While the film's first half is excellent, described by many as "awesome" and "adrenaline-pumping," many seem disappointed in this movie because it failed to live up to their expectations. Some people said that the comedy is excessive and inadequate.

Ram Charan's performance has been widely praised, with many calling him "fantastic" and "impressive". The film's music, composed by Thaman, has also received positive reviews, with the song "Ra Machcha Machcha" being particularly praised.

However, some have criticized the film's interval block as "below average" and "not up to the mark". Others find the film's second half much better and more engaging than the first.

Overall, "Game Changer" has received a mixed response from the audience. While some have appreciated the action sequences, music, and Ram Charan's performance, others have been disappointed with the film's comedy, interval block, and overall pacing.

It is too early to say how the movie will perform at the box office in the coming days. Will it be able to win over audiences and emerge as a blockbuster hit, or will it falter under the weight of expectations? Only time will tell.

#GameChanger Strictly Average 1st Half! Follows a predictable commercial pattern so far. A few IAS blocks have came out well along with an interesting interval block. The love story bores and the comedy is over the top and ineffective. Ram Charan is doing well and Thaman’s bgm… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 9, 2025

#RamCharan #GameChanger

•More of a message-driven movie.

•Set against a political backdrop.

•Unbelievable solutions in the narrative.

•Commercial elements are relatively less.

•Every actor excelled in their roles, which is a very, very big plus for the movie! — USAnINDIA (@USAnINDIA) January 10, 2025

#GameChanger First Half Review: Shankar's vintage taking shines as he delivers a gripping first half packed with grandeur, emotional highs, and slick action. Ram Charan impresses with his powerful performance, while Thaman's BGM and song picturization elevate the experience. A… — Censor Reports (@CensorReports) January 9, 2025

#GameChangerReview 1st Half - ⭐⭐⭐ Entry

Songs

Buildup

that Traffic Dance 😭🤮

Love scenes

Flat Screenplay

Interval okay #RamCharan is Good#SSThaman Rocked it 💥💥#Shankar Proved he is not back 😭 #GameChanger #KiaraAdvani Hope 2nd Half Will Blast 🤞🏻🤞🏻... pic.twitter.com/oDstZwzvo0 — Movie_Gossips (@M_G__369) January 9, 2025

Gamechanger 1st half review Poor pacing👎🏻 Boring love track 😴 Decent performance from RC👍🏻 RC looks 🫠 Only hope is 2nd half 🙌 BGM okaish 👍#GameChangerReview — ✌🏼 (@UGotLazered) January 9, 2025

Appanna Characterization decent but routine n predictable with stammering role Once appanna died, same lag continues .. Very good climax is needed now #GameChanger #GameChangerReview https://t.co/UEpuZ74o1t — German Devara⚓️🌊 (@HemanthTweets39) January 9, 2025

#GameChanger Tamil version! Good first half🔥👍

Dialogues are good can feel the aura of @karthiksubbaraj in the build up of the story! Already better than @shankarshanmugh ‘s last three movies, Charan and SJS good.@MusicThaman 🔥#Gamechangerreview — Water Bottle🇵🇹 (@waterbotttle_07) January 9, 2025

#GameChanger First Half: A Good First Half Thats Filled With Visual Extravaganza. Interval Ends With A Bang & A Great Twist That Keeps You Anticipated For The Second Half. Ram Charan At His Absolute Best In Dual Roles, You Can Witness The Efforts He Has Put In With Each Scene 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q3jrXfWykB — CineCritique (@CineCritique_) January 9, 2025

