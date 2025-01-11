Sankranti 2025: Bhogi to Kanuma celebrations and significance

In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other southern states, the Sankranti festival is a significant celebration that marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere. This three-day festival is a time for rejoicing, gratitude, and socializing with family and friends. In this article, we'll delve into the Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, exploring the significance, rituals, and traditional practices associated with this festive occasion.

Bhogi is celebrated on day 1

The first day of Sankranti is Bhogi, which is a day devoted to Lord Indra, who brings rain and agricultural prosperity. The day emphasizes renewal and change as people give up old things from their houses that are of no use to pave the way for the new. During Bhogi, the most prominent activity is the 'Bhogi Mantalu,' which is an arrangement done with fruits, flowers, etc., to seek good fortune.

Day 2 Sankranti

The second day is the main function, The day of thanks-giving as people thank god for the harvesting of rice which is very vital in Telugu culture. It is a special day when every family prepares dishes in their kitchen, including traditional sweets like 'Pongali', which is freshly harvested rice and jaggery and milk together, and 'Ven Pongal' is a savoury made with pepper, cumin, and ghee. Women decorate their homes by making rangoli designs, whereas men indulge themselves in traditional games like kite flying and cock-fighting.

Kanuma - 3rd last day

It is on this day people sit and chit-chat over each other and families. These days, it is said people visit relatives and share foodstuff and also a gift exchange for relatives and loved ones. They also go ahead to offer cows to honour cattle who play the essential role of aiding farmers.

Significance of Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh

Sankranti is a celebration of harmony that festers between man, nature, and divinity. Such festivals bring all people together and help them forget their differences, all to delight in the warmth of community and gratitude. The festival marks the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere at the beginning, signifying the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Conclusion

Sankranti is a vibrant and joyous festival that portrays the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other southern states. This three-day celebration is a time for gratitude, socializing, and merriment, and is an integral part of the region's tradition and identity. As we celebrate Sankranti, let us remember the importance of community, harmony, and gratitude, and strive to make this world a brighter and more loving place.

