Odisha 2025 Public Holidays Announced: Check Full Govt Holiday List
The Odisha state government has released the official list of holidays for 2025, covering both public holidays and festivals. These holidays apply to all state government offices, including banks, and employees can also avail of one optional holiday. Additionally, the list includes special festivals celebrated across the state. Here's a detailed breakdown of the holidays:
Special Festivals Celebrated in Odisha, 2025:
Panchayati Raj Divas – 5th March 2025, Wednesday
Dola Purnima – 14th March 2025, Friday
Utkal Divas – 1st April 2025, Tuesday
Ratha Yatra – 27th June 2025, Friday
Kumar Purnima – 7th October 2025, Tuesday
Rahas Purnima – 5th November 2025, Wednesday
List of Holidays for State Government Offices in 2025:
Makar Sankranti – 14th January, Tuesday
Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti – 23rd January, Thursday
Maha Shivaratri – 26th February, Wednesday
Panchayati Raj Divas – 5th March, Wednesday
Dola Purnima – 14th March, Friday
Holi – 15th March, Saturday
Id-ul-Fitre – 31st March, Monday
Utkal Divas – 1st April, Tuesday
Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – 14th April, Monday
Good Friday – 18th April, Friday
Buddha Purnima/Birthday of Pt. Raghunath Murmu – 12th May, Monday
Sabitri Amabasya – 27th May, Tuesday
Id-ul-Zuha – 7th June, Saturday
Ratha Yatra – 27th June, Friday
Independence Day/Janmastami – 15th August, Friday
Ganesh Puja – 27th August, Wednesday
Nuakhai – 28th August, Thursday
Birthday of Prophet Muhammad – 5th September, Friday
Mahasaptami – 29th September, Monday
Mahastami – 30th September, Tuesday
Mahanavami – 1st October, Wednesday
Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti – 2nd October, Thursday
Kumar Purnima – 7th October, Tuesday
Diwali – 21st October, Tuesday
Rahas Purnima – 5th November, Wednesday
X-Mas Day – 25th December, Thursday
Optional Holidays for State Government Employees in 2025:
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday – 6th January, Monday
Sab-e-Quadar – 28th March, Friday
Easter Saturday – 19th April, 3rd Saturday
Birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy – 22nd May, Thursday
Bahuda Yatra – 5th July, 1st Saturday
Anla Navami – 31st October, Friday
Prathamastami – 12th November, Wednesday
Christmas Eve – 24th December, Wednesday
Commonly Regarded Holidays for State Government Offices in 2025:
Republic Day – 26th January, Sunday
Basanta Panchami – 2nd February, Sunday
Sri Ram Navami – 6th April, Sunday
Pahili Raja – 14th June, 2nd Saturday
Raja Sankranti – 15th June, Sunday
Muharram – 6th July, Sunday
Jhulana Purnima – 9th August, 2nd Saturday