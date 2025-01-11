Odisha 2025 Public Holidays Announced: Check Full Govt Holiday List

The Odisha state government has released the official list of holidays for 2025, covering both public holidays and festivals. These holidays apply to all state government offices, including banks, and employees can also avail of one optional holiday. Additionally, the list includes special festivals celebrated across the state. Here's a detailed breakdown of the holidays:

Special Festivals Celebrated in Odisha, 2025:

Panchayati Raj Divas – 5th March 2025, Wednesday

Dola Purnima – 14th March 2025, Friday

Utkal Divas – 1st April 2025, Tuesday

Ratha Yatra – 27th June 2025, Friday

Kumar Purnima – 7th October 2025, Tuesday

Rahas Purnima – 5th November 2025, Wednesday

List of Holidays for State Government Offices in 2025:

Makar Sankranti – 14th January, Tuesday

Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti – 23rd January, Thursday

Maha Shivaratri – 26th February, Wednesday

Panchayati Raj Divas – 5th March, Wednesday

Dola Purnima – 14th March, Friday

Holi – 15th March, Saturday

Id-ul-Fitre – 31st March, Monday

Utkal Divas – 1st April, Tuesday

Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti – 14th April, Monday

Good Friday – 18th April, Friday

Buddha Purnima/Birthday of Pt. Raghunath Murmu – 12th May, Monday

Sabitri Amabasya – 27th May, Tuesday

Id-ul-Zuha – 7th June, Saturday

Ratha Yatra – 27th June, Friday

Independence Day/Janmastami – 15th August, Friday

Ganesh Puja – 27th August, Wednesday

Nuakhai – 28th August, Thursday

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad – 5th September, Friday

Mahasaptami – 29th September, Monday

Mahastami – 30th September, Tuesday

Mahanavami – 1st October, Wednesday

Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti – 2nd October, Thursday

Kumar Purnima – 7th October, Tuesday

Diwali – 21st October, Tuesday

Rahas Purnima – 5th November, Wednesday

X-Mas Day – 25th December, Thursday

Optional Holidays for State Government Employees in 2025:

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday – 6th January, Monday

Sab-e-Quadar – 28th March, Friday

Easter Saturday – 19th April, 3rd Saturday

Birthday of Raja Ram Mohan Roy – 22nd May, Thursday

Bahuda Yatra – 5th July, 1st Saturday

Anla Navami – 31st October, Friday

Prathamastami – 12th November, Wednesday

Christmas Eve – 24th December, Wednesday

Commonly Regarded Holidays for State Government Offices in 2025:

Republic Day – 26th January, Sunday

Basanta Panchami – 2nd February, Sunday

Sri Ram Navami – 6th April, Sunday

Pahili Raja – 14th June, 2nd Saturday

Raja Sankranti – 15th June, Sunday

Muharram – 6th July, Sunday

Jhulana Purnima – 9th August, 2nd Saturday


