Allu Arjun Meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai

Mumbai: Allu Arjun, the renowned Icon Star, was seen leaving the city this morning and arriving in Mumbai for a meeting with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Details regarding their discussion remain under wraps, but it’s anticipated that the meeting could yield positive outcomes.

With the massive success of the Pushpa series, Allu Arjun has already made his mark in the North and is now reportedly focused on expanding his career in Bollywood. He had previously been in talks with director Atlee Kumar for a pan-Indian project, though that collaboration appears to be on hold for now.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also said to be eager to work with a prominent South Indian actor, which could potentially lead to a future collaboration. However, such a project may still be a while away.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun is set to kick off his next venture with director Trivikram Srinivas.

