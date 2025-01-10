Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections Day 36: Earnings Drop Ahead of Game Changer Release

After a remarkable and extended theatrical run, Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has seen a slowdown in its box office earnings. On Thursday, the film garnered just ₹2.15 crore, following a consistent trend of earning around ₹2 crore since the beginning of the week.

Extended Version Announcement

In an effort to rejuvenate the film's earnings, the makers have announced the release of an extended version. This "reloaded version" will include an additional 20 minutes of footage, extending the movie's runtime to a record-breaking 3 hours and 40 minutes, making it the longest Indian film to date. Initially set for release on January 11, to coincide with director Sukumar's birthday, the launch has been rescheduled to January 17 due to technical issues.

Competition from 'Game Changer'

As "Pushpa 2" aims to maintain audience interest, it faces competition from Ram Charan's highly anticipated Kollywood movie "Game Changer," which is slated for release on January 10. With a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, "Game Changer" could potentially divert attention from "Pushpa 2."

Box Office Collection Breakdown

According to the reports, "Pushpa 2" earned ₹2.15 crore on Day 36, distributed as follows:

Telugu: ₹0.45 crore

Hindi: ₹1.65 crore

Tamil: ₹0.04 crore

Malayalam: ₹0.01 crore

Worldwide Box Office Performance

Globally, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has amassed a staggering ₹1,716 crore as of January 10, with an overseas collection of ₹270 crore. The film currently holds the position of the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing only Aamir Khan's "Dangal." To surpass "Dangal" and become the highest-grossing Indian film, "Pushpa 2" needs to cross the ₹2,070 crore mark.

As the extended version release approaches, it remains uncertain whether "Pushpa 2" can sustain its momentum and captivate audiences for another week, especially with the impending release of "Game Changer." The coming weeks will be crucial in determining if the film can achieve the milestone of becoming the highest-grossing Indian film.

