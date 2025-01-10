My Second Innings Begins with Daaku Maharaaj with Double the Energy: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set to deliver yet another blockbuster with his upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj this Sankranti. After the massive success of Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari, Balakrishna returns in a dynamic and versatile role in this action-packed drama. Directed by the blockbuster director Bobby Kolli, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music is composed by Thaman, with Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath playing the lead female roles. Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, and Chandini Chowdary also play key roles. The film is set to release worldwide on January 12, 2025, just in time for the festive season.

A pre-release event was held at ITC Kohinoor, Hyderabad, on Friday evening, where the much-awaited Daaku Maharaaj release trailer was unveiled. It’s everything fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna could have hoped for – and more. Packed with fiery dialogues, breathtaking visuals, and NBK’s signature mass appeal, the trailer perfectly sets the stage for a Sankranti blockbuster. True to the expectations of Balakrishna's die-hard fans, the trailer delivers powerful one-liners that are sure to resonate with audiences. Among them, the standout line, “I did a master's in murders,” reflects NBK’s fierce and bold screen persona.

Director Bobby Kolli has brought out a refreshing yet intense side of Balakrishna, presenting him in a subtle yet power-packed avatar that adds depth to the larger-than-life character. Visually, Daaku Maharaaj is a spectacle.

At the pre-release event, Balakrishna expressed his gratitude and shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "The tragic incident at Tirumala deeply affected me. I pray for the souls of those who lost their lives. Due to the incident, we had to cancel the celebration planned in Anantapur. My fans are like disciplined soldiers, and they have accepted our decision. I am deeply thankful for the love and support of my fans. I believe Daaku Maharaaj will be another major success, and this film will stand out beyond expectations."

Director Bobby Kolli expressed his excitement about working with Balakrishna and shared his journey toward making the film. He stated, “Balakrishna garu's love for his fans is unmatched, and he has always been humble despite his stardom. He puts in his best effort for his audience, and working with him on Daaku Maharaaj has been a privilege. I am proud of the work we've done together.”

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi also shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We’ve worked hard on this film, and I am hopeful that Daaku Maharaaj will be another success, just like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo."

Music director Thaman praised the visuals and music, highlighting the effort that went into creating the film's soundtrack. He mentioned, “This is a film where the music blends seamlessly with the intense visuals. Working with Balakrishna garu is always a joy, and I’m sure Daaku Maharaaj will be a massive success this Sankranti.”

Lead actress Pragya Jaiswal expressed her happiness about the positive feedback for the trailer and her experience working with Balakrishna. She said, "I’m thrilled to be a part of Daaku Maharaaj. Balakrishna garu’s humility and dedication are truly inspiring. It’s been a wonderful experience working with the team, and I hope the audience loves the film."

Actress Shraddha Srinath also shared her excitement, adding, "Working with a legend like Balakrishna was an incredible experience. I’m glad to be a part of this film, and I’m sure it will be remembered for years to come."

Urvashi Rautela concluded, "This is a family entertainer, and everyone should watch Daaku Maharaaj with their loved ones. It’s a privilege to work with such talented people, and I am confident the audience will love the film."

The event was also attended by notable personalities such as MP Bharat, Nandamuri Tejaswini, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and writer Mohan Krishna, who all expressed their best wishes for the film’s success on January 12.