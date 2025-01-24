Samyuktha Menon to Romance Balakrishna in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Nandamuri Balakrishna is once again working with the blockbuster director Boyapati Sreenu for their much-awaited fourth venture together, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. This sequel to their previous blockbuster Akhanda is set to take the action and intensity to a whole new level, combining spiritual elements, powerful drama with jaw-dropping sequences. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the renowned 14 Reels Plus Banner, the film is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.

Meanwhile, the very talented Samyuktha comes on board to play the female lead in the movie. Samyuktha is one of the luckiest charms with consecutive hits and is part of some high-profile projects. Boyapati Sreenu who is known for presenting his heroines in significant roles will be showing Samyuktha in a meaty character.

The shoot of the movie is presently underway. And the sequel is being mounted on a bigger canvas with a high budget.

The movie features seasoned technicians handling different crafts, including music sensation S Thaman, cinematographer C Ramprasad and editor Tammiraju.

Akhanda 2 is set to release across India, marking its Pan India debut for both Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. It will arrive in theatres on September 25, 2025 for Dussehra.