Samyuktha Menon Presents Keep The Fire Alive – A Powerful Call to Conscious Action

Keep The Fire Alive is a thought-provoking 1.25-minute short film that sheds light on the urgent and sensitive issue of sexual assault, urging society to embrace true consciousness and take meaningful action.

Written and directed by K. Praful Chandra and presented by actress Samyuktha, the film is an evocative visual poem that compels viewers to reflect on social realities. It aims to create awareness about real incidents and inspire change, particularly among the next generation.

A Vision for Change

Tollywood actress Samyuktha has stepped forward to present this impactful project, while K. Praful Chandra helms the film as director. The project is backed by Charan Tej Uppalapati and Yash Jain and is produced under the ‘Under The Same Sky’ banner, which is dedicated to storytelling with a purpose and driving social change.

Director Praful Chandra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Charan Tej Uppalapati for his invaluable guidance and unwavering support throughout the project.

The Message Behind the Film

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Keep The Fire Alive,’ Praful Chandra reflected on a recent horrific incident that shook the nation. He observed that while the rage against injustice was evident, much of the discourse around it fueled anger rather than constructive change.

"History has shown us that transformation happens when a society is triggered into action. But when will we truly see change? Would stricter laws alone end these atrocities? The truth is, the solution isn’t immediate—it is for the generations that come after us."

He emphasized the importance of raising a generation of conscious individuals who act with awareness rather than compulsion.

"We are called human beings because we supposedly know how to ‘be’—to exist with consciousness and intent. But somewhere along the way, we have lost this. A truly conscious generation is the only way we can eliminate these horrors from existence."

Drawing a historical parallel, he added:

"The person who first raised the cry for India’s independence in 1743 never lived to see freedom in 1947—but they still took that step. Similarly, we have begun this journey with full intent and unwavering belief."

Samyuktha – A Voice for Change

The film’s journey found its true voice in actress Samyuktha, whose deep commitment to women’s empowermentthrough her foundation, Adi Sakhti, made her the perfect choice to bring the film’s message to life.

"We were searching for a voice of change, and Samyuktha was already marching for it. Her narration didn’t just tell the story—it breathed life into every word, making the message hit even harder. The final touch—the word ‘Chitagni’—was the perfect closing note, tying everything together with profound impact."

The Creative Forces Behind the Film

The film’s stunning visuals and immersive storytelling were brought to life by a talented team:

Cinematography: Mourya Ila, who captured the soul of each frame with striking precision.

Music Composition: Cherub Shirsath, whose track amplified the film’s emotional depth.

Editing, VFX & Animation: Garage Studios, weaving every shot into a powerful narrative.

Color Grading: Lakshit Dhargawe and Chaitanya Kandula, adding intensity and emotion to every scene.

Production Head: Safa Ali, ensuring a seamless execution.

Key Contributors: Sheik Hassan, Ankit Siddharth, and Vinod Kanna from Garage Studios, whose contributions were invaluable.

A Call to Keep the Fire of Consciousness Alive

‘Keep The Fire Alive’ is more than just a short film—it is a wake-up call. Every scene, every metaphor, and every voice in this film reflects society’s reality. The film urges the world to keep speaking, keep fighting, and keep the fire of consciousness alive until we reach a future where the next generation hears of these horrors only in history books—unable to believe such a reality ever existed.