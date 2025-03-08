Bihar: Four killed in Sitamarhi road accident

Patna, March 8 (IANS) A speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Saturday evening, claiming the lives of four people.

The accident took place on Sitamarhi highway due to rash and negligent driving.

The deceased, who was travelling on the three-wheeler, have been identified as Bharat Kumar, Anjali Devi, wife of Bharat Kumar, Rita Kumari, daughter of Bharat Kumar and Satyendra Kumar, the driver of the three-wheeler.

All are residents of Sitamarhi district. After the fatal accident, the truck driver and conductor managed to flee, abandoning the vehicle on the spot.

The district police managed to arrest the truck conductor who was also injured in this mishap. He initially fled from the spot. The truck driver is still absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Ram Krishna, DSP of Sadar Range Sitamarhi, stated: "We have arrested the truck conductor and are making efforts to nab the driver. A case has been registered against him for reckless driving amounting to the death of four persons. We have informed the relatives of the deceased about the fatal accident. The victims died on the spot."

The incident led to chaos at the scene, with locals expressing outrage over the lack of road safety. The local residents claimed the truck driver was in a drunken stage at the time of the accident.

The impact of the accident was such that the truck climbed over the auto, trapping all four passengers inside.

Following the accident, Sadar DSP Ram Krishna and a large police force reached the scene immediately. They have rescued the trapped victims from the crushed auto.

The dead bodies were sent for the post-mortem in Sadar Hospital. The local residents are demanding strict road safety measures in Sitamarhi.

The administration ordered an investigation into the accident. Authorities have promised strict action against the guilty driver. The police continue their search for the truck driver.

