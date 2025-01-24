Hyderabad Students in US Quitting Part Time Jobs: Donald Trump Effect - Deportation Fears on Rise!

Many students from Hyderabad studying in the US have stopped working part-time due to fears of deportation under stricter immigration policies. These students, mostly on F-1 visas, were working off-campus to manage high living costs. But with increased risks of breaking visa rules, they are now sticking strictly to regulations, even though it means financial difficulties.

Indian students on F-1 visas can work up to 20 hours a week on-campus, but many from Hyderabad and other cities often take extra jobs in places like restaurants, gas stations, or retail stores to cover expenses. However, with tighter immigration policies, they realize that violating visa terms can lead to deportation, so they’ve chosen to quit those extra jobs.

To survive without their part-time earnings, some students are using savings or asking for help from family members back home. One student shared privately that he is relying on savings and avoiding off-campus work to stay safe. Another mentioned he may turn to his family for financial help rather than risk breaking the rules.

The sudden loss of income is taking an emotional toll on many, as they worry about their future and the uncertainty of the situation. Despite these challenges, students remain hopeful that the situation will improve soon. For now, they are managing with the limited resources they have and finding support from friends and family as they cope with this tough time.