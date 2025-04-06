TN govt installs AI-powered cameras to monitor elephant movement in Dharmapuri forests

Chennai, April 6 (IANS) In a major step to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has installed 12 AI-based, solar-powered cameras across four key locations in the Dharmapuri forest range.

These smart cameras are designed to detect and monitor the movement of wild elephants, especially in regions frequently impacted by elephant incursions.

The Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, which lies within Dharmapuri, is known for having one of the highest rates of human-wildlife conflicts in the state.

According to forest department officials, each AI-powered camera costs around Rs 15 lakh. Despite the cost, the technology has significantly helped reduce confrontations between humans and wild elephants.

Officials explained that the AI cameras are capable of detecting the presence of elephants well in advance. This early detection enables forest teams to take timely action to drive the animals away before they encroach on farmlands or residential areas.

The cameras can zoom in on movement from up to one kilometre away and are connected to the Internet 24x7. Live footage is monitored from a centralised control room at the Dharmapuri Forest Office.

High elephant activity has been reported in areas falling within the elephant corridor, particularly in Palacode, Pennagaram, and Hogenakkal. Crop damage in these areas has become a frequent issue.

In the fiscal year 2024–25 alone, the Dharmapuri district recorded 827 human-wildlife conflict incidents, prompting the government to disburse Rs 62.67 lakh in compensation.

The newly installed AI-based surveillance system has proven especially effective in Palacode, where real-time alerts from the control room allow rapid response from forest personnel.

In the next phase, the forest department plans to install digital bulletin boards and speakers in nearby villages to provide real-time alerts on elephant movement, enhancing community safety.

Human-wildlife conflicts have been on the rise across Tamil Nadu. The state recorded 80 human fatalities due to such encounters in 2024-25, the highest in five years. Additionally, the Forest Department documented 4,235 cases of crop damage, 259 livestock deaths, 176 property damage incidents, and 138 human injuries during the same period.

Although Tamil Nadu’s forest cover is below the national average, the state’s forests are rich in biodiversity. The state currently has a stable wild elephant population of 3,063. Its tiger population has also seen a significant increase, rising nearly fourfold since 2005-06 to reach 306 as per the 2022-23 census.

