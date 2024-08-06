Kerala Wayanad Landslide: First Responder’s Viral Call Ends in Tragedy

In the tragedy of Kerala's Wayanad landslides, the woman who first informed the incident to the emergency unit lost her life. Neethu Jojo was the first woman to notify the emergency unit about this disaster. Still, she couldn't help herself in the accident. Recently, her call recording has been viral, where it has the narration of the incident in her terror voice. During that call, she explained how water was flowing inside the house and that vehicles were being swept away.

One of the first people to report the devastating landslide that struck this district on July 30 was likely Neethu Jojo, a woman employee of a private hospital in Wayanad. Sadly, she passed away before rescuers could reach her. A call recording has been going viral after her death.

In the recording, she describes the horror they experienced on July 30 in the early morning hours when the first wave of a landslide struck her house.



Her house was surrounded by debris, including cars that had been swept away in the landslide, and she could be heard stating during her distress call that water was rushing inside. According to her voice recording, five or six families who had resided nearby had fled the wrath of nature and sought safety at her residence, which is considerably less dangerous.



Neethu was reportedly conversing with an employee of Dr. Moopen's Medical College, who asked for all the information and assured her that assistance was on its way.



She was most likely among the first people to report the occurrence. Still, sadly, she was not able to be saved, and her body was discovered some days later.