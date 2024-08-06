Woman dies in house collapse near Kashi Vishwanath Temple, 8 rescued

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) One woman died, while eight others were rescued after two houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday.

The houses collapsed due to heavy rain in the city, officials said.

According to local people, both houses, located in Khoya Gali of Chowk area near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, were more than 70 years old. And on Tuesday early morning, both suddenly collapsed trapping a total of nine people who were residing in the houses. One woman later died in the hospital and eight others were rescued and admitted to a hospital. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled the people from the rubble.

The NDRF, police personnel and dog squad were engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said all the people trapped in the debris were pulled out safely.

A woman constable, who was deployed on duty, was injured and has been sent to the BHU Trauma Centre. The doctors said that she was out of danger.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner Varanasi Division said, "A woman admitted at Kabir Chaura Hospital has been declared dead in a hospital.“

"The rescue operation is almost over. Our priority is to clean the debris and restore the water and electricity supply in the other houses in the locality...The upper floor of the house collapsed and the people were trapped...," he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident due to the house collapse in the Varanasi district. He directed the district administration officials and NDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

The Chief Minister instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

