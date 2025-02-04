Vivekanandan Viral OTT Release From February 7 on Aha

The popular Malayalam comedy Vivekanandan Viralanu, which was released last year and made a successful run at the box office, is now all set to hit the Telugu audience. The film is being dubbed into Telugu and will premiere on Aha Video from February 7, 2025. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) by Aha VideoIN, saying, “Get ready to laugh out loud! #VivekanandanViral Premiering February 7th, only on Aha.”

The movie, which debuted on OTT last year in its original Malayalam version, marks Shine Tom Chacko’s 100th film. It follows the story of Vivekanandan, a government employee who struggles with violent sexual urges, causing tension and criticism from those around him, including his wife and live-in partner. After facing constant backlash, they decide to teach him a lesson about consent. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when their revenge becomes viral online, attracting attention from the public.

Directed by Kamal and produced by Nediyath Productions, Vivekanandan Viralanu also features an impressive cast including Swasika, Grace Antony, Mareena, Johny Antony, Maala Parvathi, Sminu Sijo, and Siddhartha Siva. The film’s music, composed by Bijibal, adds another layer to its gripping narrative.

After its successful OTT release in Malayalam, Vivekanandan Viralanu is now poised to entertain Telugu viewers. With its unique blend of comedy and social commentary, the film is expected to spark discussions and laughter when it premieres on Aha Video.