Isha Malviya: Don’t give anyone the authority to hurt me anymore

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Isha Malviya has talked about facing negativity on social media. She clapped back at trolls by saying that she does not even consider them a part of her life and that she doesn’t give anyone the authority to hurt her anymore.

"I don’t even consider these people a part of my life. Personally, I wouldn’t waste my time leaving either negative or positive comments on someone’s post. It’s pointless. But some people have so much time and energy to leave negative comments. I honestly don’t understand why they’re so free," Isha said.

The actress said that there are days when she feels low and that's when she prefers talking to her parents.

"When it comes to feeling numb, I don’t give anyone the authority to hurt me anymore. I’m the only person who can hurt myself now. In the past, I allowed people to hurt me, but that’s not the case anymore.”

She added that she takes full responsibility for my emotions.

“And where I am, whether in a good or bad space. However, there are still days when you feel like you need someone, and for me, that someone is definitely my mom, dad, and my dadi ma," she added.

Asked how she manages her personal life with all the attention she gets from being in the spotlight, Isha concluded by saying, "When you’re a public figure and constantly in the public eye, your life is no longer private; it can spread like wildfire.”

“You have to be very careful about what you do and what you aspire to in life. But yes, there are days when I just want to chill at home.”

She added: “I don’t want any paparazzi around me; I just want to be with my family or friends from school who aren’t from this industry. There are days when I need to respect and preserve my privacy."

