Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani leads the charge in film promotions

Nowadays, it’s become essential for lead actors to participate in promotional events. Because, promotions are crucial for any movie to reach a larger audience before its release, especially for Pan India films, which need extensive marketing in multiple languages.

Despite the importance of promotions, we see some actors are not enthusiastic about promoting their films for various reasons. However, actor Nani is a different person who is known for keeping his commitment to promotions. With his director occupied with post-production, Nani is actively promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.’

The last three days saw Nani, along with co-stars SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan actively promoting their upcoming movie in Chennai. Earlier, the Dasara actor completed promotional activities in Telugu. He plans to continue promoting in Telugu after finishing the campaigns in other languages.

Starting today, Nani kicked off his promotional tour in Kerala where he will be promoting his movie in Malayalam. He has travelled to Kochi to engage with the media and give interviews. After that, he will head to Bangalore for Kannada promotions and later promote the Hindi version in Mumbai.

Due to Nani’s hectic promotions, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s advance booking has touched Rs. 50 crore by selling over 2900 tickets. The film produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari is slated for release on August 29.