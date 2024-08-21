TDP leaders exploit free sand policy 

The "free sand policy" of the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party government was launched with much fanfare on July 8. However, in some areas, getting free sand has become a headache for the people.

The policy stated that people needing sand for building their homes were supposed to get it from designated places by only paying for transportation and a small fee. At first, the process was done in person, but it later moved online, allowing payments through QR codes.

The local TDP leaders seem to be hellbent on undermining the policy. Each person is allowed to take only 20 tonnes of sand, but TDP leaders are loading their trucks with double for that amount while authorities seem powerless to take action against them.

Reports indicate that these leaders have taken control of the sand reaches and are mining sand themselves, and selling it at high prices. They have formed groups in various districts to dominate the sand supply.

Although Naidu claimed that the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Vigilance and Enforcement Department were assigned to stop the illegal resale of sand and the formation of these groups, TDP leaders are ignoring these regulations.

A newly-elected TDP leader from NTR district is reportedly controlling the sand supply in that area, especially at the Nandigama stock point. His followers prevent anyone else from taking sand after paying the required fees, only allowing TDP members to operate there. They have also made the QR code system unusable for other buyers and threaten officials who try to intervene.

