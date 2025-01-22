Rashmika Mandanna spotted in wheelchair at airport; Watch video!

Rashmika Mandanna, the talented actress known for her performances in films like Pushpa and Animal was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport with a severe leg injury. The actress sustained the injury while working out at the gym, but that didn't stop her from fulfilling her work commitments.

According to reports, Rashmika was spotted trying to come out of her car after reaching the airport. She was reportedly in extreme pain and, due to that, had to be escorted by her team into the airport compound. To avoid any more strain on her injured leg, Rashmika chose to use a wheelchair to enter the airport on time for the flight.

The video of Rashmika in a wheelchair at the airport soon went viral on social media, prompting fans to express their concern and wish her a speedy recovery. "Get well soon," commented several users, showcasing the actress's massive fan following.

Rashmika's dedication to her work is truly commendable, especially considering she was travelling to Mumbai for promotional activities related to her upcoming Hindi movie. Despite facing a setback due to her injury, the actress chose not to let it hinder her professional commitments.

We wish Rashmika Mandanna a speedy and complete recovery from her leg injury. Her fans eagerly await her return to the screen, and we hope to see her back in action soon.

Rashu was spotted in a wheelchair at the airport due to a leg injury 🥺🫂

We cannot see you in these conditions @iamRashmika 😩

Wishing her a speedy recovery 🙏🏻❤️#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/NgGiZHBwSw — Rashmika Lover's❤️‍🩹 (@Rashuu_lovers) January 22, 2025

