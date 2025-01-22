Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: Details inside!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been breaking records one after the other. The film has already grossed over Rs 1850 crore worldwide and has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film. The movie's reloaded version is also being well-received by audiences.

Meanwhile, rumours surfaced about the film's OTT release. As the makers already announced that Pushpa 2 will come on Netflix following 56 days of theatrical run, people could not understand if it is accurate or not. Now, a confirmation has come that Pushpa 2 will premiere on Netflix starting on January 29 or 31.

The reloaded version of Pushpa 2 which runs for approximately 3 hours and 40 minutes will release on Netflix. The digital rights to the film have been sold for a whopping Rs 200 crore to the streaming giant Netflix.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, was released on December 5, 2024, as a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, while Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Anasuya play crucial roles.

The film has created history by becoming the first Telugu film to gross over Rs 800 crore in Hindi. It has also broken several records in the Indian film industry, including becoming the fastest film to gross Rs 1800 crore worldwide. With its OTT release around the corner, fans of Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 are eagerly waiting to watch the film again on Netflix.

