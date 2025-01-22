Devotees flock to Ayodhya to celebrate Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha anniversary

Ayodhya, Jan 22 (IANS) Ayodhya is abuzz with devotion and celebration as it marks the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple.

The historic event, held on January 22, 2024, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals, turning a centuries-old dream into reality.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, devotees are thronging the temple from across the country to offer prayers. Many credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their pivotal roles in making the Ram Temple a reality.

"In Ayodhya, the atmosphere is filled with joy and devotion as we go for Ram Lalla's darshan," said Amita, a devotee.

"There is great happiness and excitement among all the devotees here. All the credit goes to PM Modi and CM Yogi," she added.

Anand, another devotee, praised the arrangements, saying, "The government has done a good job with the arrangements; no one is facing any problem. This was a very nice experience, and everyone should experience it."

Amar Gathe, who travelled from Nashik, reflected on the historical significance of the temple.

"We have come here from Kumbh. The 500 years of struggle ended one year ago due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS, and other organisations who worked tirelessly to make this dream come true," he said.

With the city witnessing a surge in tourists and pilgrims, Ayodhya Police have intensified security measures.

SP City Madhuban Singh stated, "The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is completing one year, and as the Kumbh Mela is ongoing, the number of devotees in Ayodhya is increasing. For efficient crowd management, the entire Ayodhya Dham has been divided into six zones and 17 sectors."

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra recently concluded the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Mahotsav,' commemorating one year since the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, according to the Hindu calendar.

This grand celebration on January 11, 2025, aligned with the Hindu calendar's Kurma Dwadashi during Shukla Paksha in the Paush month.

The rituals marking the anniversary were held on January 11 this year, drawing an overwhelming number of devotees to Ayodhya. The anniversary celebration began with fervour and devotion, highlighting the unity and faith of millions.

