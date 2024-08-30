Rashamika Mandanna steps into horror genre!

Horror movies have once again become the most profitable genre in Bollywood this year. Ajay Devgn's Shaitan achieved success with its great twists and turns. Munjya has surprisingly proved to be a hit, attracting audiences, and Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 is on the verge of hitting 500 crore.

As horror becomes everyone's favourite, actress Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into the genre with the director of Munjya. Titled Vampires of Vijayanagara, this horror-comedy film is scheduled to start shooting in October under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar. Reports suggest that Ayushmann Khurrana will play the lead role in opposition to Rashmika.

Vampires of Vijayanagara is rumoured to feature two timelines: one set in the city of Hampi and another in a village in the North. The audience can expect to see Rashmika in multifaceted roles. With a high-budget production, the movie has already generated significant excitement.

Currently, the Pushpa actress is busy with multiple projects, both in the South and North. In December, she will make a splash in theatres with Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. She also has Sikandar with Salman Khan, Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, Kubera with Dhanush, and female-focused films Rainbow and The Girlfriend lined up.

