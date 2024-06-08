Ram Charan Hot Dude: Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers

Ram Charan garnered global recognition with RRR. The pan-Indian star has a massive fan following across India and abroad. Even renowned actors from the Indian film industry have spoken highly of him several times.

Now, an international musician has expressed his love for the actor. Alexander Pall from the famous band The Chainsmokers is a true Ram Charan fan and would love to collaborate with him. He openly talked about his admiration for the actor in a recent interview.

The musician duo Alexander Pall and Andrew Taggart appeared on a YouTube podcast with Raj Shamani. When asked which Indian star he wanted to collaborate with, Alex gave a quirky description of Ram Charan and said, “Who was that guy in RRR that was like the hot dude? The less goofy one, the more military one.”

The global artist also praised the movie RRR, calling it unbelievable. He even recalled being impressed by a Bollywood movie he watched while on a plane. It seems like The Chainsmokers are ardent fans of Bollywood films, as they even asked for recommendations for good Bollywood action films to watch.

On the work front, the RRR actor will be seen next in S. Shankar's Game Changer. Apart from Ram Charan, the upcoming Telugu political action drama stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more in key roles.

The story of Game Changer revolves around an IAS officer who sets out to combat corruption in his political system. The film is undoubtedly one of Ram Charan's highly anticipated upcoming movies. Although the makers have yet to announce a confirmed release date, speculations suggest that Game Changer will hit theatres in September or October this year.