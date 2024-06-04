Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan to compete with Jr NTR's Devara? 

Jr NTR's Devara is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 10, 2024. Director Koratala Siva and NTR Arts have huge bets on this pan-Indian film.

But the film could face stiff competition from a Rajinikanth-starrer. Vettaiyan, an action drama, might be released on October 10. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.

If Vettaiyan and Devara are released on the same date, the consequences will obviously be discouraging for Tarak's film in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Devara will find it hard to make it big in Tamil and Malayalam.

In the best case scenario, Vettaiyan will be postponed for whatever reason. If the postponement happens, Devara will have a prominent release in Tamil Nadu as well.

Devara stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth and others are playing different roles in it.