Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Soar in Telangana and Bollywood till Rs 3000

The much-awaited movie Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on December 4. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been making headlines for its massive budget and grand scale. The film's ticket prices have been hiked in Telangana, with the state government allowing theatres to charge higher prices for the movie.

Reports say that the ticket prices for Pushpa 2 have been hiked by up to Rs 800 in Telangana. The state government has also permitted theatres to screen additional shows at midnight and early morning. This move is expected to boost the film's box office collections.

Ticket prices of Pushpa 2 have been increased even in Bollywood. The movie is hitting theatres across the country at more than 12,000 screens and has raised the ticket price to Rs 3,000 in some places. Film enthusiasts reacted strongly and condemned the decision.

The Telangana government's decision to permit higher ticket prices for Pushpa 2 has been welcomed by theatre owners. "We are expecting a huge response to the movie, and the increased ticket prices will help us to boost our revenue," said a theatre owner.

Pushpa 2 releases in six languages. It was directed by Sukumar, and the production of the film was done by Mythri Movie Makers. The humongous budget and sheer scale of this movie set it up for one of the biggest hits of the year.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala's Stunning Traditional Jewelry for Her Mangalasnanam