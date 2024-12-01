Time to end ‘monopoly’ of few heroes in history books: VP Dhankar

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday called for bringing about a big change in history books to do justice to India’s heroes and end the manipulation of history that has created a ‘monopoly’ of few who gained the country’s independence.

“Our history books have done injustice to our heroes. Our history has been manipulated and doctored, creating a monopoly of few that gained our independence,” the Vice President said while addressing as Chief Guest at the function organised on the occasion of the 138th Birth Anniversary Celebration of Raja Mahendra Pratap at Bharat Mandapam.

“It is unbearable pain in our conscience. It's a burden on our soul and heart. And I'm sure we have to bring about a big change. No better occasion than the formation of the first Bharat Sarkar at that point of time in 1915,” he said, underlining that Raja Mahendra Pratap was a born diplomat, a born statesman, a visionary and a nationalist.

He said that Raja Mahendra Pratap exemplified nationalism, patriotism and farsightedness exhibited by conducting what can be done for the nation.

Referring to the delay in due recognition and conferment of Bharat Ratna to some of the deserving sons of Bharat, he underscored, “It was in 1990 that B.R. Ambedkar got. Why? Why was there a delay? Imagine the mindset… And then recently, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Karpoori Thakur. They live in our hearts.”

“We have long ignored those who have been our guides. In a true sense, they made the highest sacrifice for the country. Tribal Day has now started to be celebrated. How old was Birsa Munda? Well, better late than never,” he said.

Questioning inadequate attention given to some of the significant historical events, Dhankhar said, “During my visit to Kotra, Udaipur recently commemorated Birsa Munda's 150th birthday anniversary. I gathered friends, a heart-wrenching 1913 Mangar Hill dastardly episode. In that year, 1913, much before Jallianwala Bagh, 1,507 tribal people became victims of British bullets. What a carnage! What a dastardly Act! History did not give much recognition to it.”

“I am trying to indicate that such kind of British barbarity, along with the patriotic saga of Maharaja Suraj Mal, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, why are they inadequately chronicled? Why don't they find space in history? This particular occasion will be a game changer and a milestone,” he said.

The Vice President also stressed the need for the welfare of the farmers to attain a developed country status and Dhankhar stated, “To attain the status of a developed nation by 2047, the precondition is that our farmers have to be satisfied.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.