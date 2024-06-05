Priyanka Chopra shares cute pics of daughter’s pastime

Priyanka Chopra is a busy actress who keeps globe-trotting for her Hollywood projects. She is currently touring Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff. She is accompanied by her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

As the actor is busy filming, Malti Marie was seen enjoying her time in her mother’s vanity van. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a number of pictures of her daughter’s pastime. She captioned her post as “When mm is in the HMU trailer,” along with a laughing emoji.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor teases fans about show host

Check out the pics below: