Poonam Kaur slams Pawan Kalyan's Tirumala visit with daughters!

Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur indirectly targeted Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during his recent visit to Tirumala with his sisters. Kaur, who has openly criticized Pawan Kalyan in the past, shared her views on social media.

'Every daughter is special, if not yours,' Kaur said in a direct retort to Pawan Kalyan's remarks on Twitter. Her post arrived after the TDP chief Pawan Kalyan visited Tirumala along with his daughters, which created controversies.

Over the years, many people have accused Pawan Kalyan of utilizing his official role to get his daughter inside the temple without fulfilling all the standard procedures. They also said that this move was unfair to ordinary devotees who always have to stand in queues.

Even adorning the seat of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who moved around in a cavalcade of cars, including the shooting of a private film, has been showered with special darshan. Several people have complained about bias in the treatment given, which was reserved for Pawan Kalyan and his family. At the same time, the Janata had to stand in a queue.

Kaur's tweet has been trending, with most people understanding it as Kaur's dig at Pawan Kalyan. This is not the first time the minister has come under fire from Kaur, who has always had a word or two against the Deputy Chief Minister.

Everyone’s daughter is important !!! — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) October 2, 2024

