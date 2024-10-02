Viral Pic: Pawan Kalyan with His Two Daughters!

Pawan Kalyan, the AP's Deputy CM, made a heartfelt pilgrimage to Tirumala, travelling barefoot from Tirupati. Accompanied by his adorable daughters, Aadya and Polena Anjana Pawanova, this devoted father beamed with pride as they posed together for a photo that's now stealing hearts on social media.

Fans are obsessed with this sweet photo, affectionately sharing and reposting it on top trends, pouring love into their favourite star and his kids. Some of the most memorable and beautiful moments of their life Pawan Kalyan, a leading actor and Philanthropist, nowadays enjoying himself with his family. Currently, he has been in the political realm as the founder and president of the Janasena Party. However, he still has some feelings for his family.

