Posani targeted once again

Mar 04, 2025, 18:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

The TDP-led NDA government’s vendetta politics surfaced once again as another case was registered against actor-writer and former chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation Posani Murali Krishna.

A fresh complaint was lodged against the artiste at Adoni Three-Town Police Station in Kurnool district. 

Notably, Annamayya Police had arrested Posani from his residence in Hyderabad on February 26. He was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Jana Sena Party President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Multiple complaints were filed against him, resulting in his remand to 14-day judicial custody and subsequent transfer to Guntur Jail. 

The Adoni Three-Town Police have now issued a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant and taken him into custody.


