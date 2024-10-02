Triptii Dimri Sizzles on Ramp for 'Namo Bharat'

Oct 02, 2024, 10:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

On October 1st, Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri walked the ramp during the show "Namo Bharat". This major event for IMFs focuses towards important causes, encouragement, service, and conservation of heritage when organized for Indian Minorities.

Through such venture, Triptii Dimri supported the worthy endeavours of the Indian Minorities Foundation. With her presence, while she was standing and walking through the ramp, she was helping to bring to light the cause of courage, service and cultural values wherein everyone wants to get a change that inspires others to make changes for the better.

Watch: 

