GI-PKL 2025: Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress reach semis as battle of top-four intensifies

Gurugram (Haryana), April 26 (AINS) Tamil Lioness and Punjabi Tigress on Friday reached the semifinals in the women's section of the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University here on Friday. For women's matches, the League stage ends on Sunday, and it will be a day to watch out for as the remaining four teams will look to seal the remaining two spots for the semifinals.

Punjabi Tigress, Haryanvi Eagles, and Bhojpuri Leopardess registered wins in their respective games on Friday.

In the first match on Friday, the Haryanvi Eagles edged past Marathi Falcons 29-28 in a nail-biting finish in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League. This was also the Haryanvi Eagles' first win in the League.

Despite Marathi Falcons leading in raid points (16), Haryanvi Eagles dominated defensively with 15 tackle points and four super tackles. Their resilience and all-out points proved decisive in clinching the narrow win, showcasing grit and determination in a match that went down to the wire.

In the second match, Bhojpuri Leopardess edged past Telugu Cheetahs 26-25. Despite the Cheetahs securing 17 raid points, the Leopardess' solid defense, earning 10 tackle points and 2 all-out points, proved decisive. The match saw intense moments, with both teams fighting hard, but the Leopardesses’ defensive strength ultimately secured them the narrow victory, leaving the Cheetahs just short.

In the third match, Punjabi Tigress dominated Tamil Lioness with a commanding 40-18 victory. The Tigress showcased a powerful performance, racking up 19 raid points and 15 tackle points, including 6 all-out points.

In contrast, the Lioness struggled in defense, earning just 4 tackle points. The Tigress’ all-around display, including a Super Raid, sealed a comprehensive win, leaving the Lioness trailing behind.

Earlier in the day, IAS and principal commissioner Mona Srinivas and Professor Ashok Khanna dean and proctor, Gurugram University felicitated the players of the match on Friday. Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), president Ms. Kanthi D. Suresh, Co-founders of GI-PKL Mr. Karthik Dammu and Sohan Tusir were also present as the guest during the matches.

The men’s teams return to action on Saturday with Haryanvi Sharks facing Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers taking on Bhojpuri Leopards, and Marathi Vultures vs Telugu Panthers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.