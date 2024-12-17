Nithiin's Robinhood Release Postponed, Out of Christmas Race

Nithiin's Robinhood was initially slated for a grand release on December 25th, and the team had been preparing for a major promotional push. However, the film's release has now been postponed. The team confirmed the delay, citing unforeseen circumstances.

Also read: Prabhas Injury: Will It Cause Delays for His Upcoming Movies?

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Robinhood will not be releasing on December 25th as originally planned. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience. The entertainment will be worth the wait, and this adventurous entertainer promises an unforgettable experience when it finally hits theaters!" the team stated.

Described as an action-packed entertainer, Robinhood is expected to deliver thrilling entertainment once it is released. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Also read: Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags the Streaming Rights for a Whopping Rs 275 Crore!