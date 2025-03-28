Robinhood Controversy: Ketika Sharma's Glamourous Hook Step from Adi Dha Surprisu Removed

The song ‘Adi Dha Surprisu’ played a major role in making the movie Robinhood popular among audiences. Choreographed by Shekhar Master, the song became a huge hit. However, more than its success, the dance steps performed by Ketika Sharma created controversy.

Many netizens criticized the film's team, questioning how such hook steps could be assigned to a female performer. Women’s organizations also expressed their anger, and the Telangana State Women’s Commission took the issue seriously, issuing warnings to the film’s director, producer, and choreographer. Even the lead actors, Nithiin and Sreeleela, responded to the controversy.

However, both actors seemed to downplay the issue, suggesting it wasn't a big deal. Meanwhile, some netizens enjoyed the dance moves and even recreated them in social media reels. Ultimately, the controversy surrounding ‘Adida Surprise’ ended up giving Robinhood a lot of publicity. The filmmakers didn’t take the criticism too seriously. In their interviews, they discussed the flower costume and the dance steps, seemingly using the controversy as a promotional tool. However, after the Women’s Commission issued an official letter, they appeared to reconsider their approach.

To avoid further issues after the film’s release, the controversial hook step was removed from the song. Although there was no official announcement about this, the step was edited out in the final version, surprising the audience. The film team’s decision to address the controversy was commendable.

A similar controversy occurred earlier with Balakrishna’s movie ‘Dacoit Maharaj’, where netizens criticized the ‘Dabidibidi’ song’s dance steps and trolled Balakrishna. However, the makers ignored the backlash and kept the steps in the movie. Unlike them, the Robinhood team chose to remove the controversial steps to prevent further disputes.