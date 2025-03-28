April 10, 14, 18 Stock Market Holidays in India; Here's Why!

The Indian share market has declared the holiday list for April 2025. The market will be closed on three dates: April 10, 14, and 18. The reason behind the closures is the importance of major festivals, i.e., Mahavir Jayanti, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday.

Impact on Trading

On these holidays, no trading will be done in any segment, such as stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing. Investors, traders, and market participants will not be permitted to execute any trades or transactions on these days. Market participants should plan and consider these dates while making trading decisions.

Total Holidays in 2025

The stock market will be closed on a total of 14 holidays in 2025. A few such holidays that have already been celebrated this year are Mahashivratri, Holi, and Id-Ul-Fitr. Some other important stock market holidays in 2025 are Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, Independence Day, and Diwali.

Importance of Market Holidays

Market holidays are something that market participants need to be aware of because they influence not only stock market activity but also other financial activities within the nation. Investors and traders need to keep a record of these dates to evade any misunderstanding or interruption in their trading calendar.

By knowing the Indian stock market holidays in April 2025, market participants can prepare and make wise trading strategies.

