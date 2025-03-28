US conducts over 40 airstrikes on Yemen Houthis

Sanaa, March 28 (IANS) The US military launched more than 40 airstrikes on the Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday before dawn, according to media reports.

The airstrikes targeted Sanaa International Airport, the Command Camp, the Sarif area and the Jarban site in the Sanhan area, as well as several other places in northern provinces, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

One person was wounded, said the television.

According to the residents, the airstrikes on the Command Camp in central Sanaa caused damage to several homes, buildings and shops in the surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

The strikes occurred a few hours after the Houthis claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missile attacks at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel and a military target south of Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon.

It was the most intensive air attack and the highest in number since the beginning of the US air attack against the Houthis on March 15. More than 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in the previous US airstrikes during the past two weeks.

Tensions between the Houthis and the US military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on the Houthi-held areas in northern Yemen on March 15. The strikes followed Houthi's threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump indicated that US airstrikes against the Houthis would continue.

On Thursday, the US military conducted multiple airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, residents said.

According to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, three airstrikes targeted the Jarban area in the Sanhan district, in the southern part of Sanaa, two airstrikes hit the al-Jumaymah area in the Bani Hushaysh district, northeast of Sanaa, as well as two other airstrikes hit the al-Daylami air base in the northern part of Sanaa.

All those targeted areas are well-known military sites. Local residents said the airstrikes caused explosions.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The military exchanges are part of an ongoing air campaign launched by US forces in mid-March against Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen.

The Houthi group has vowed to continue targeting Israeli sites and ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and to respond to what they describe as "American aggression."

