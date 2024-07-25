Makers of upcoming Tamil movie ‘Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK) released the first look of the film on the occasion of actor and filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s birthday on Thursday, July 25. The LIK actor Pradeep is celebrating his 31st birthday today.

The rom-com was earlier titled 'Love Insurance Corporation’ and it was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, husband of Nayanthara. The first look poster shows Pradeep wearing a quirky shirt and posing in a rapper style while the background shows skyscrapers, tall coconut trees and a helicopter flying in the sky.

Nayanthara took to Instagram to share the first look of LIK and she wrote in her post, “Love Insurance Kompany. First Look of our dream project LIK. Happy birthday @pradeep_ranganathan May this be the best birthday for you.”

Popular actress Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead in the Tamil movie and SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles.

The LIK actor Pradeep is known for directing films like Comali (2019) and Love Today (2022). He also played the lead role in the movie Love Today.

