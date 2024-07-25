Neelam, Jackie Shroff team up after three decades for romantic song 'Tu'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood's veteran stars Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, a popular romantic pair of the 80s, have reunited for a song after three decades.

Taking to their Instagram, T-Series recently made a joint post with Musicin Talwinder, Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari, announcing their upcoming song 'Tu'.

Sharing a snippet from the song, T-Series wrote: “3 Legends in one song! #Tu releasing soon. #tseries #BhushanKumar @apnabhidu @neelamkotharisoni @talwiinder @sanjoyd @agam.mann @azeem.mann.” This was accompanied by a bomb emoji.

This latest development has left fans super-excited for the release of the song, with many commenting: “What a surprise.”

“3 Legends in one song,” said another, while another fan wrote: “Amazing.”

Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari have consistently captivated audiences with their on-screen presence. They have starred together in several notable films such as 'Doodh Ka Karz', 'Hum Bhi Insaan Hain', 'Laat Saab', and 'Antim Nyay'.

Neelam Kothari Soni claimed a significant place for herself on the silver screen during the late 80s and 90s.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Singham Again', directed by Rohit Shetty. The film features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

